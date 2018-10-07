2019 AFCON qualifier: Musa, Ighalo fire warning to Libya

Super Eagles strikers Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo are in good scoring form for their respective clubs ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match on October 12 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

And coach Gernot Rohr is hopeful that his wards will deliver when it matters against the Mediterranean Knights whom they need to overhaul in the double-header, and put themselves in a commanding position in the group E qualifiers.

Musa scored his forth goal of the season for Al Nassr FC of Saudi Arabia, in their 5-1 win over Al Hazm on Friday. Musa has shown some consistency in front of goal in recent times, scoring 7 goals in his last 10 competitive games for both club and country.

Ighalo has been on fire in the Chinese league and he help his club Changchun Yatai with a brace in their 3-3 draw against John Obi Mikel’s Tianjin Teda in Saturday’s Chinese Super League game. Ighalo has scored 20 goals this season.

“We have two crucial games against Libya. It’s crucial that we get positive results over the two legs and try to qualify for the competition as early as possible,” Rohr said.

“Any of the invited players can get the job done as we enter the crucial bend of the qualification for AFCON,” he added.