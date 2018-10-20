20 SMEs get Life Progress Booster’s N6m grant

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Twenty Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have received N6million boost from Life Continental Lager Beer development initiative tagged, Life Progress Booster.

Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands, Emmanuel Agu reiterating the brand’s commitment to the initiative said the scheme is designed to help SMEs grow by providing non refundable grants to entrepreneurs.

He said: “We believe in the strength and capacity of the people of the South-East to thrive in industry, but we also believe progress can only be achieved with support. Hence, the Progress Booster initiative was specifically created for the South-Easterners. Through the years, Life Continental Beer has focused on empowering its consumers, and we are committed to continue contributing to their successes and achievements.”

Mercy Corps partner Alimosho LGA on girl child empowerment

A total of 20 SMEs and artisans got a sum of N300,000 each to boost their businesses after successfully defending their business ideas in Ekwulobia, in Anambra State. Beneficiaries include Nkeoma Joseph, who runs a business centre, Juliana Okafor, a beer parlour operator in Onitsha and 18 others.

Mercy Johnson: Before, after the welding bell

Speaking during a road show on the initiative in Onitsha, South East Zonal chairman, New Auto Spare Parts Association (NASPA) Nnewi, Mr. Alvis Umeh, said Life Continental Lager beer has taken social and entrepreneurial development to another level with this scheme, which has helped many businesses grow since its inception four years ago.

He said: “Life Progress Booster has helped many upcoming and small businesses in this state and I am very happy with the results recorded so far. If other companies can take up similar initiatives targeted at small businesses, it will elevate the status of our members and bring more into the fold.”