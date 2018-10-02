2 killed in Delta APC primaries as Uduaghan win in Delta South

Omo-Agege, Emerhor emerge Delta Central flag bearers in parallel primaries

Mutu, Ogor, Igbakpa, Mariere, others clinch PDP House of Reps tickets

By Emma Amaize, Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire, Perez Brisibe, Ochuko Akuopha, Paul Olayemi, Theresa Ugbobu and Chancel Sunday

ASABA – TWO persons were reported dead in a violence that erupted at yoday’s Delta North senatorial district primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC.



While some sources said the deceased were killed by stray bullets from gunshots fired by police officers, who were on ground to keep peace at the Federal College of Education, (Technical) venue of the exercise, others said they were killed by political thugs.

Delta Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammadu Mustafa, told Vanguard that there was an accidental discharge at the venue.

Speaker of the Students Union Government of the institution, Mr. Vincent Ubani who confirmed the incident, identified one of the deceased as Henry Nweke, a 200 level student of Industrial Technical Education of the school.

Ubani who could not identify the second corpse, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited in the mortuary. At press time, efforts were still being made to reach the police authority in the state to speak on the incident.

Meanwhile, immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan clinched the senatorial ticket of the party in Delta South, while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, clinched the senatorial tickets of the APC in Delta Central in parallel primaries.

The House of Representatives primaries of the APC was, however, postponed to Friday following the rescheduling of the party’s senatorial primaries earlier billed to hold on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, however, held at all federal constituencies across the state.

Uduaghan, who expressed confidence that the APC would emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections, stated that he is happy about the entire process.

He said: “I am happy about it, I was ready for the election, but the final list came that I was the only person that was cleared and that was what resulted in this affirmation of delegates.

“I want to thank the people of Delta South and they should be assured of quality representation.

“By God’s grace, APC would win elections in Delta State. You know that in Delta State, APC has not won any election and we need to bring everybody together to win the forthcoming elections in the state immediately after the primaries.

“We would bring everybody together so that there would be no factions. We will bring them in so that we can move the party forward.”

Reacting to Uduaghan’s emergence, one of the senatorial aspirants, Chief Michael Johnny, said: “I do not know how to explain what happened in Oleh today , but it is injustice to democracy and for us to this to ourselves as APC members, it is not a good signal to other parties.”

“Depriving other senatorial aspirants because of a particular aspirant is not fair and it is not right. I will say that I am highly disappointed the way and manner the whole thing was conducted,” he added.

On the protest that rocked the primaries, he said: “My supporters protested, they were protesting the shortchanging of their rights, but above all, the party is supreme, I do not have much to say, I thank my supporters, I do not know how to express my gratitude to them and the people of Delta South. They have shown that they truly love me.”

The other senatorial aspirant, Itse Elijah Wilkie, could not be reached for comments on the outcome.

At Oleh where the PDP primary election for the Isoko Federal constituency was held, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Leo Ogor, emerged as the party’s flag bearer for election.

Ogor, in the primary election result announced by the Returning Officer, Mr. Chika Ossai polled 206 of the total 293 delegates votes while Sir. Ayodele Othihiwa and Dr Oghenekaro Okumo, scored 80 votes polled four votes respectively. Three votes were voided.

In his reaction, Ogor urged the other contestants to join hands with him “to ensure that the PDP works as a family to win the main election and continue to deliver quality representation to our people. I will continue to be fair and equitable to all.”

At Agbor, the member representing Ika Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Victor Nwaokolo emerged as the candidates of the PDP for the election. He polled 175 votes to beat Dr. Phillip Okwuada who scored 119 votes.

Similarly, the member representing Ndokwa Federal constituency at the House of Representatives Mr. Ossai N Ossai clinched the PDP ticket for the constituency.

In Ethiope Federal constituency, the returning officer, Mr Kingsley Emu declared Mr Ben Igbakpa, who polled 133 votes as winner, beating the incumbent, Mr Lovette Idisi, who scored 54 to third position, George Orogun came second with 88 votes, while Victor Imagoro polled 2 votes and Ishegbe – 3 votes.

At the Cenotaph, Asaba, venue of the Aniocha/Oshimili primary election of the PDP, crisis broke out when the incumbent, Mrs Onyemachi Mrakpor approached the returning officer violently with her supporters after 260 votes were counted for Mr Ndudi Elumelu and still counting as against her 226 votes.

It was gathered that they allegedly scattered the ballot boxes to prevent the officials from finishing up with the counting of Elumelu’s votes.

At Ughelli, the member representing Ughelli constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Samuel Mariere has defeated the incumbent, Hon Solomon Awhinawhin to clinch the PDP ticket for Ughelli North/Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency.

Mariere was declared winner have scored 168 votes out of 412 accredited votes cast.

His closest contender and incumbent, Awhinawhin, scored 157 while Amos Itiwhe, Ebenezer Okorodudu, Eunice Oguma and Solomon Kpomah scored, 37, 36, 6 and one votes respectively. Five votes were declared void

Vanguard gathered that the supporters of one of the aspirants allegedly started shooting sporadically, causing people at the venue to scamper for safety. She was however arrested by security agents at the venue and detailed.

Meanwhile, Olorogun Ovie Ughwanogho, emerged winner of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, primaries for Delta Central senatorial district.

The exercise which was held at the party secretariat, Ughelli, saw Ughwanogho who was the only contender for the position, scored 201 votes with one voided making it a total of 202 votes cast.

In his acceptance speech at the end of the exercise, the SDP candidate who described the SDP as the only alternative to leadership in the country, said: “I accept the mandate bestowed on me by the delegates.

“I accept the mandate and I promise to represent the party and d people when elected come 2019 general elections.”

For Patani/Bomadi Constituency, the incumbent lawmaker, Hon Nicholas Mutu, clinched the party’s ticket with 135 votes out of 258 votes.

Hon Mutu going for a record sixth time beat his closest contender, Hon Basil Ganagana, a former acting Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, who scored 105 votes, while Dr Felix Tuodolo scored 18 votes.

Announcing the results at about 4.15 pm at St Brendan’s College, Bomadi town, venue of the primaries, the returning officer, Hon Olorogun Edevbie, described the process as crystal clear, free and fair.

In Okpe/Uvwie/Sapele constituency, Hon Efe Afe scored 193 votes to beat Hon Ejaife Odebala, who scored 96 votes. Cosmos Ighoraye polled 50 votes and Henry Eyarefe- 8 votes.