14 of 20 Borno gov aspirants back Zulum’s victory

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Fourteen of 20 aspirants, who vied for All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship ticket in Borno State, have endorsed the outcome of the primary, upholding the victory of Professor Babagana Zulum.

15 of the 20 aspirants were physically present at the primaries, which held at Elkanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri, which lasted from last Sunday till Monday morning.

One of the aspirants, a former deputy governor, Shettima Dibal, in a statement yesterday, said while “10 aspirants stepped down before voting, three others—Alhaji Gambo Lawan, Attom Mariga and Umar Nasco— conceded defeat, congratulated the winner and promised to help him win.

The former deputy governor listed the 11 other contestants who stepped down to include himself, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Senator Baba Garbai, Barrister Kaka Lawan, Alhaji Adamu Lawan, Alhaji Mustapha Fannarambe, Alhaji Tijjani Banki, Mohammed Makintami, Malam Mai Sheriff and Mohammed Liman, who took turns to publicly announce their voluntary withdrawal and declaration of support for Professor Zulum.