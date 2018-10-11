11 incumbent lawmakers suffer defeat in primaries

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Eleven incumbent lawmakers of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have lost in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primaries conducted in the state.

The new candidates who emerged to replace their incumbents and local governments include Victor Ekwere (Mkpat Enin), Udeme Atong (Abak), Godwin Ekpo (Ibiono Ibom), Kufre Abasi Edidem (Itu), Charity Ido (Ukanafun), Asuquo Nnanna (Ikono), Anietie Ekah (Uyo), Otobong Bob (Nsit Ubium), Mfon Idung (Ika/Etim Ekpo), Esseh Umoh (Essien Udim), Okon Asuquo Frank (Mbo), Ifiok Udo (Nsit Ibom).

The 14 incumbents that won the tickets to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming 2019 election are the Deputy Speaker, Felicia Bassey (Okobo), Udo Kierian Akpan (Oruk Anam), Emmanuel Ekpenyong ( Ini), Nse Essien (Onna), Aniekan Uko (Ibesikpo), Aniekan Bassey (Uruan), Idongesit Ntekpere (IkotEkpene/Obot Akara).

Others are Usoro Akpanusoh (Esit Eket/Ibeno), Asukwo Archibong (Urue Offong/Uruko), David Lawrence (Eket), Mark Esset (Nsit Atai), Aniefiok Dennis (Etinan), Uduak Ududoh (Ikot Abasi) and Effiong Bassey (Oron Udung Uko).