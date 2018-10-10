10 Really hard prayers to pray (2)

By Dr. Francis Akin-John

I would teach more about the stories behind Christmas hym-ns. Hymns like I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day have incredibly powerful stori-es behind them that are both inspirational and convicting. We sing them differently when we know their origin.

I would challenge my church members to give at least as much to miss-ions as they spend on people they know. Surely the work of God matters more than the temporary stuff we give one another. I would take time each week to introduce my church to a people group that has no knowledge of Jesus. That way, they could pray for people for whom December 25 means absolutely nothing. I would attend fewer Christmas parties. I know that it’s hard to choose among all of them, but pastors can be committ-ed every night for weeks if they attend every party in the church. I wore my-self out so much that I couldn’t wait for the seas-on to be over. I would send more cards to families who lost loved ones during the pre-vious year. I didn’t know then how much you miss departed loved ones when the family gathers. Now, I do—and I realize I missed an opportunity to minister to others. I would fast at least one day du-ring the season. At one level, fast-ing is an express-ion of longing for the Redeemer (Matthew 9:14-15). In the midst of a season of oft-en too much eating, I wou-ld want to long for Christ more than for food.

What would you do differ-ently? What ARE you doing differently?

10 ways to spend more time with God

I don’t know many church leaders who think they spend sufficient time with God. This is one area mo-st of us are found wanting, yet, that is the soul of our lives and ministry. The ti-me we spend with God will reflect in mighty spiritua-lity of our work for Him. But, our lives are busy, and it’s tough to add more re-sponsibilities to our plate. Here, though, are some ways to spend more time with God, beginning today.

Pray daily, “Lord, turn my heart to long for You.” If you genuinely want that change in your life, God will transform you. You will look forward each day to being with Him. Read the Gospels, and see Jesus intentionally spending time with God. He’s our master and mo-del, so we should plan to live like He did:

“Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, he got up, went out, and made his way to a des-erted place; and there he was praying.” (Mark 1:35)