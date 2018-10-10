10 productive things you can do with ₦10,000 Naira – BRANCH

Tell me, how valuable is ₦10,000 in your hands? I bet you’d say “Not a lot”, but what if it is a lot? Remember that sometimes it just takes a little bit to get going. I’m about to prove to you that if you take just a small amount of cash and put it in the right places, it can mean big things.

Let us start with some basic mathematics: Minimum wage in Nigeria is ₦18,000 a month no? And so many families live on that. Well, how about NYSC members, over 300,000 youths who have to get by on ₦19,800 monthly. I like to think that we all know at least one Corps member. Close your eyes for a moment and imagine what would happen if either the minimum wage or Corps members’ salary were to be cut by ₦10,000. I think the country would burn, no jokes. So, maybe ₦10,000 isn’t so small after all.

Now that we’ve established that, let’s move on to the part where I present you with a list of ten awesome things you probably didn’t know you could do with ₦10,000.

Start a Small Business

Here’s the thing – Don’t despise the days of small beginnings. It’s as simple as that. Most of the flourishing business empires you see today started small, in some cases, way smaller than the value of ₦10,000. The thing about money is that it’s not how much of it you have that matters, but what you do with what you have.

Consider this: you have friends who change their phone cases a lot or replace their earphones regularly. You could go on AliExpress, buy some phone accessories, ship to Nigeria and sell to them at a profit. Small beginnings, remember? Or how about looking for things that are expensive where you reside but cheaper in other parts of the country? You could then order them cheap and resell where you are at a profit. In no time, you’ll increase your orders and you won’t even remember that it’s ₦10,000 that set you off.

Online Courses

The key to growing in your career is to build capacity and the way to do that is to evolve by acquiring more knowledge. In today’s digital world, online courses are an effective way to improve your skills in whatever direction and amass professional certificates. There are literally thousands of them that you can choose from and a great number of them do not cost up to ₦10,000. A sizeable number of online courses are free too. In whatever field, opportunities come with growth. Before you know it, you are a top gun calling shots in your field. Indeed, the small ₦10,000 can change the course of your career.

Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Clothes are an essential, and I’m sure you’re familiar with the cliché that you’re addressed the way you are dressed. I’m also certain that you get compliments whenever you look good, so you definitely know that a decent look works magic but do you also know that good looks don’t necessarily cost so much? You could walk into a boutique and add a suave two-piece or a good pair of sneakers to your wardrobe. ₦10,000 really gives you quite a range to choose from.

So, whether it’s for work, an interview, or whatever purpose, you can make a really good impression with your looks that could unlock doors for you. You just need to spruce up your wardrobe one wad of ₦10,000 at a time.

Medical Check-up

Health is wealth. True, you can’t live your best life if you’re not healthy. It is important that you get regular medical checkups if you want to live a full and happy life, yet many people don’t know their blood group, genotype or BMI, and these are just the basics. It might sound harmless not to know these things, after all you’ve been living all these years and you didn’t know and nothing happened, but what if it matters one day? And since we are still on the ₦10,000 matter, you can get a pretty exhaustive medical checkup at a decent private hospital for that amount. So, maybe now you want to ask yourself “When was the last time i had a checkup?” You don’t want to sleep on this, do you? Just don’t take things for granted.

Learn a New Skill

Is there such a thing as being under-skilled? Absolutely. But can a person possibly be over-skilled? I don’t believe so. Every skill learnt gives you an edge over the world. You don’t know when your swimming proficiency is going to be your salvation or when your knowledge of sewing will come in handy. Fortunately, learning a new skill is not as difficult as it used to be. With ₦10,000, you could enroll at a skills acquisition centre. Or you could make it more flexible by getting a data subscription and browsing through DIY videos on YouTube on your own schedule. For an average user, ₦10,000 is more than enough data subscription. And these days, data is power or something like that.

Advertise your Side Hustle

The truth is we are all hustlers, every last one of us. And even as you work hard at your daily job, your side hustle deserves some attention as well to be successful. Social media has created an alternative world where we can reach people that ordinarily we wouldn’t be able to reach easily. The question is: How are you taking advantage of social media to grow your hustle? Targeted ad campaigns on social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter run at relatively cheap rates. You can run a pretty effective advertisement campaign for your side hustle and watch it grow big for as little as ₦10,000. What better way to put your money to good use?

Take a trip

People on a budget have learnt to explore new places by leveraging on group travel packages. A group travel package allows you to pay a cheaper fee for shared vacation experiences with a small group of people. With a fun group of travellers you could be backpacking at waterfalls and ranches and other amazing places in Nigeria for a token of ₦10,000. Travelling offers a great opportunity to learn new things, open up your mind to new experiences and make new acquaintances. For this one, you can thank me later, especially if you haven’t visited somewhere new in a while.

Minor Home repairs

Damaged stuff needs fixing. I mean, how else are you going to use it if you don’t fix it? The problem is that you’re not a plumber, carpenter or generator mechanic, so you can’t repair your stuff yourself. Well, I have news for you: your money can pay the repairman. With 10K you can get a lot of home repairs done. You could start by repainting your house to give it a new look and make it even more homely. But you already know that, don’t you? Ok. Moving on.

Gifts for Loved Ones

Are you one of those people that get anxious when the birthday of a loved one is coming close? Maybe it’s Valentine’s Day that scares you or Christmas or any other gifting occasion like a wedding. We all have people we care about and we love to do nice things for them. Whatever the occasion, ₦10,000 will cure your anxiety and get you an awesome present for them. From custom-made shoes and outfits to perfumes and portraits, you are presented with an array of presents to choose from and surprise the special people in your life.

Invest in Books

I read somewhere that books are the only thing you can buy that can make you richer. Of course i’m not trying to imply that you just need to buy a book and you’ll become rich. If that were the case, i’m sure books would be very scarce and bookstores would have security guards. But people who read a lot will tell you about the immense knowledge you can get from books and how your life can change for the better if you apply the knowledge correctly. Sometimes, personal or business growth can be limited simply because of certain knowledge we don’t have or don’t even know we need, but investing in books is essentially investing in education that you need to move forward. The good news is that most books aren’t expensive and ₦10,000 will definitely get you started.

The easiest recommendation would be to enrol in a book club. Most book clubs operate a subscription model that allows you to pay a fixed amount of money to have access to all kinds of books. If you don’t have easy access to a book club around you, just think about the areas that you need to get knowledge on and buy relevant books that will provide that knowledge. This may just be the kind of investment you need to get you on your way to riches.

Have I triggered you? Are you currently thinking about all the other awesome things you can do with ₦10,000? I’ll go one step further by showing you how to get a loan of ₦10,000 without leaving your where you are.

Download the Branch loan app here , sign up with your phone number or Facebook username, provide basic financial details and you could access amounts of up to ₦150,000 as you build your credit history. No collateral, No office visits, or a single signature. If you think it sounds too good to be true, you don’t have to take my word for it. Just search for Branch on the google play store and read reviews from the over 1 Million people who currently use the app. Branch is also available in Kenya and Tanzania, Mexico and India so they definitely know what they’re doing.

If you want to know more about the app, you can click HERE.

Now that you have knowledge about the many awesome things you can do with ₦10K plus the information on how to borrow the money should you need it, my work here is done.