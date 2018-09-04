… Young Progressive Party, too

Young Progressive Party, YPP, has called for the extension of the voters’ registration, to avoid the disenfranchisement of a large number of Nigerians.

In a statement in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Egbeola Martins, YPP commended the two weeks extension given, noting, however, that it would hardly be sufficient to capture the teeming millions of Nigerians still eligible to be registered.

He said: “Sadly, the slow and painful medieval process currently being used by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register Nigerians will never allow a seamless registration exercise to be conducted.

“Technology in the 21st century has gone beyond the present unsustainable approach and any attempt by INEC to insist on ignoring our counsel to develop an app or software to solve this human-inflicted problem will only continue to compound the current challenges.”

Continuing, he said: “In all, we salute the determination of INEC to conduct a transparent election and in show of good faith, we appeal for a further extension of the registration exercise till mid-October, so that a lot of Nigerians will not be disenfranchised.

“Conclusively, Nigerians should be assured that YPP is determined to challenge the current status quo with credible and young visionary candidates that will be running on our platform. One thing is sacrosanct, PDP or APC can never be an alternative.

“While the former laid the foundation for poverty, corruption and underdevelopment, the latter rather than destroy the foundation has succeeded in building on same. It is time for a paradigm shift.”

He condemned the ongoing clampdown of two critical institutions of democracy, the press and the legislature by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

In the statement announcing YPP’s inaugural convention, scheduled to hold September 8, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Egbeola described as false, the claims of 12 million votes, stating that the present administration had brought untold hardship to Nigerians and had failed in delivering most of its campaign promises.

He said: “The APC government should also snap out of the false illusion that the circumstances precedent before the 2015 elections are still very much in place after they have reneged in almost all their electoral promises.

“The incessant narrative that Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election on the false claim that he already has 12 million votes in the face of glaring abject poverty brought upon Nigerians by same, is an attempt to rig an election that is yet to be conducted.”

He noted that expression of interest form was free for all aspirants on the platform of YPP, while assuring all stakeholders, especially aspirants of an independent transparent process.