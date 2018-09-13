Yoruba Tennis Club makes case for new breed of leaders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Ahead of the 2019 general elections, members of the Yoruba Tennis Club have canvassed support for an urgent need to evolve a new generation of Nigerians as leaders at community, local governments, states, zones and national level.

In a statement, by the club’s Chairman, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, the move became necessary as the political landscape has been currently largely occupied by the same old breed of politicians who had held sway in the terrain since the inception of democratic rule.

He lamented that there were no obvious or visible signs that there was a deliberate effort to groom younger men and women in the next generation to take over from them.

Fabanwo said: ‘It is more unfortunate that the generation referred to does not even appear to be in any particular hurry to mount the saddle of national political leadership. This is against the backdrop of the emergence of the early nationalists like late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Anthony Enahoro and a host of others who bestrode the political landscape like colossuses in their thirties and forties.

“The club is therefore calling for an urgent, deliberate plan to evolve a generation of educated youths within the 18 to 40 years age bracket as youth community activists who will first and foremost establish relevance in their immediate communities through voluntary and beneficial communal activities. Thereafter, having gained recognition and confidence, they will eventually start to assume political roles starting from the ward level upwards.’