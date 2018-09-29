Workers refuse to comply with NLC strike in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

WORKERS under the employment of Enugu state Civil Service have refused to comply with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, directive for industrial action over the implementation of proposed new minimum wage.

The workers, yesterday, broke locks used by NLC officials to close the state secretariat and worked in their various offices. NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Virgilus Nwobodo who confirmed the development said the state workers were divided but that majority were of the opinion that the workers have never been paid minimum wage and so the strike may not be beneficial to them.

“Some said that President Buhari is someone who would not listen to workers even if they stay on strike for ever. Others said that the last time they went on strike over minimum wage, the then Governor Sullivan Chime only gave them award and so they said if they don’t embark on strike now maybe Governor Ugwuanyi may decide to pay the minimum wage after all he has been paying salaries promptly.”

Nwobodo however noted that more enforcement for the strike was carried out in the state on the second day of the strike naming institutions picketed yesterday to include the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC;the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA;banks among other organisations. He stated that the enforcement would continue on Tuesday if the strike was not called off before then.