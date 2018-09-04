Women miners advocate continuous enlightenment on lead poisoning

By Gabriel EWEPU

ABUJA- Women miners, under the aegis of Women In Mining, WIM, have advocated continuous enlightenment on lead poisoning for effective prevention against future outbreaks in the country.



Speaking exclusively to Sweetcrude, the National President, WIM, Hon. Janet Adeyemi, said government alone cannot handle the issue of lead poisoning, rather there have to be partnership for effective sensitization and outreach to the 774 local government areas in the country for sustainable result.

Adeyemi added that any intervention on lead poisoning should not be a one-off thing, but continuous tackling of the situation at the mining sites and communities where there a lot of uneducated miners in order for them to know and practice safe mining in processing solid minerals.

She said: “We sensitise our members by building their capacity and educating them on the best practices and hazards to avoid. After the conference in Abuja on lead poisoning, we have gone on public enlightenment, particularly to Ibadan, where we have most of our uneducated women miners, which we built their capacity on the issue. For the advocacy, it is an everyday thing.

“On October 15, the Australian High Commission is supporting Women In Mining, WIM, extensively on some of the challenges and health hazards, and also there, we will talk about lead poisoning. So it is a continuous thing until an alternative is provided”.