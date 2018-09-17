Woman on the run for mistakenly setting neighbor’s daughter on fire

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – A 34 years old Woman, Mrs Mary Godwin has gone into hiding for fear of a reprisal attack after she was said to have mistakenly set her neighbor’s 11 year old daughter Miss Nyerovwo Akatugba on fire on Wednesday morning at the Ugbeku area of Amukpe in Sapele, Delta State while she was trying to prepare food for her family.



Mrs Godwin, who is the mother 2 children was said to have woken up that morning to prepare the day’s breakfast when the incident happened

A source who claim to be neighbor to the Akatugbas and the Godwin’s said “We all share an open kitchen with Nyerovwo mother and that morning Nyerovwo had gone to the kitchen when we heard her screaming and we dashed out to find Nyerovwo on fire. We all tried to put out the fire” the source who craved anonymity said..

“Nyerovwo was rushed to Sapele Central Hospital, she told her parents that the fire incident was not intentional, that Mrs Godwin was lighting up her stove when her dress suddenly went up in flames” the source added.

Nyerovwo was then referred to Delta State Teaching Hospital, Oghara, where she was said to have died on Friday morning.

A source at the Sapele Police Station said the case has not been reported to the Police and as at the time of putting down this report Mrs Godwin whereabouts is still unknown.