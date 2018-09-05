Why we obeyed directive to recall redeployed officers—DSS

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA—Department of State Services, DSS, has explained why it complied with the directive to reverse postings of some officials transferred out of the headquarters of the service in Abuja.

It alsoc said it would continue to remain focussed in the discharge of its core functions to the nation.

It, however, pleaded with the media and other stakeholders not to push it into collision course with the government, which it is supposed to work with in the discharge of its duties.

In a statement released by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the agency, however, avoided confirming or denying the reported interference of the Presidency in the staff reorganisation exercise, which was cancelled on Monday through telephone calls to those affected.

The DSS said it was conscious of its strategic role in the security network in Nigeria and would, therefore, not compromise the performance of that crucial function by continuing to carry out legitimate orders to support democratic institutions in line with global best practices.

Afunanya said: “The service is undaunted and will pursue noble goals only meant to uphold integrity in security and intelligence governance.

‘’This is a global trend for accountability. Its personnel across the commands and formations have been enjoined to be calm, loyal and united in the discharge of their duties as the service has remained of the few institutions in the country that has exhibited unquestionable oneness and commonality of purpose in advancing the interest of the nation.

“The service, as an institution of government, will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the citizens in line with global practices and standard operating procedures in intelligence gathering and law enforcement. Dark forces should not bring the service into a collision with the government it is meant to diligently serve.”

“Over the years, the service has been known to be both a strategic stabilizer and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project. It, therefore, deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all stakeholders to play the expected role in a democracy.”