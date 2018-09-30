Why I stepped down for Gbenga Ashafa- Ajah Onalapo Afeez

In a bid to achieve greatness in Lagos East senatorial district, Ajao Onalapo Afeez Adetola, a Senatorial Aspirant of All Progressive Congress, has resolved to support and work together with the incumbent Senator, Gbenga Ashafa who is vying for third term in the forthcoming elections to continue his good works.

This recent development is coming just as the much anticipated APC primaries draw closer in few days.

“Having witnessed the great works Senator Ashafa has done and visited over 96 projects undertaken by him, It became so glaring to Lagos people that supporting someone who has the interest of the people of Lagos is the right thing to do.

Therefore, I declare my readiness to support him in his bid to return to the hallowed chambers of the Nigerian senate, not just to continue his good works but to ensure improved representation for the Lagos East and Nigeria as a nation,” Ajao Onalapo said during a press briefing.

He continued: “I enjoin all well wishers, supporters and loyalists to join me in endorsing Ashafa’s mandate that has grown to become our mandate, so that he emerges victorious in the party primaries come Tuesday, October 2, 2018. I thank you all for your time and efforts on our journey, even as I look forward to your continual support in this crucial decision .”

Responding to the good gesture, Temitope Atiba, Ashafa’s High legislative aid who spoke on his behalf applauded Onalapo’s move, adding that he is proud of the race he had run and his determination to better the lives of the people.

Ashafa promised to also join hands with Onalapo to continue the good work they had started in the district, especially youth development and empowerment.