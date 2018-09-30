By Perez Brisibe

LEADER of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, yesterday, affirmed that the reason Deltans are voting President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in 2019 is because of his commitment to the infrastructural development of the Niger Delta.

Emerhor, a contender for Delta Central senatorial district ticket of the APC, spoke, alongside the Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Adjogbe, at Evwreni Ward 8 where they cast their votes during the APC presidential primary.

The exercise, which recorded 840 votes in favour of Buhari, was conducted in an environment devoid of violence.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the exercise, both leaders, who affirmed that the entire Evwreni ward had thrown its support for the President and the APC, noted that the people of the area would ensure that the best candidates emerged on the platform of the APC during the forthcoming primaries.

“Buhari has done a lot for us and the entire Delta State and that is why we are acknowledging him as our president for a second term. From now till the general election, we would not relent as this is our best chance to transfer Delta State from PDP to APC”, Emerhor said.