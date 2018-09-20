Why Abe can’t get Rivers APC ticket, by Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chief Chukwuemeka Eze, who also describes himself as a friend of Senator Magnus Abe, has detailed 11 reasons he claims his friend cannot get the governorship ticket of the party.

In a statement responding to Senator Abe’s assertion that no one can stop his governorship bid, Eze listed 11 specific reasons he said the two-term senator would not get the party’s ticket.

The reasons include what he alleged as the “deplorable strategy of dropping the names of leaders of the party; “alignment with Governor Wike and other external forces to divide, decimate and undermine the progressive vision and mission of APC in Rivers State; assembling some media influencers to abuse and insult the Leader of the party in the state on daily basis.’’

Some reasons included “starting a fight with his brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, refusal to participate in the Congresses of APC in Rivers State; allowing Governor Wike to influence most of his recent political moves; setting up of an illegal APC Structure in Rivers State, and distancing himself from the activities of the party since the beginning of 2018, and aligning himself with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and other PDP members in the National Assembly to frustrate the APC-led Federal Government policies and delaying the passage of the Budget on time.

The rest are setting up of an illegal APC secretariat in Rivers State; taking the party to court without exploring the provisions of the constitution of the party and parading himself as an APC member while at the same time working in a way that could cost the party the next governorship election.

