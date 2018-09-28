What marriage, motherhood has taught me -Omawumi

By Rotimi Agbana

When A’list Nigerian songstress, Omawumi Megbele, secretly married her long term lover, Tosin Yussuf, a few years after the birth of her first daughter, Kamillah Yussuf, there were insinuations that her marriage would be rocked with crisis. So far, nothing of such has been recorded, rather, the reverse has been the case.

In a chat with Showtime, the ‘Bottom Belle’ crooner revealed that marriage and motherhood has taught her things she never knew before.

“Marriage and motherhood has taught me to be extremely patient; it has taught me to always understand that everybody has their side to a story. It has also taught me to be very understanding towards everybody. To an extent, it still boils down to patience; you don’t put too much load on people or have too much expectation of people. Always be ready to receive people with love and forgiveness. I think the best way to explain it is that being a parent has made me understand my relationship with God”, she said.

She added that contrary to popular belief, motherhood has been a major blessing to her music career so far.

“Yes of course. It has really helped and influenced or rather shaped my music and the way I put music out right now. Of course, one has to be extra careful; because you don’t want to pass the wrong message. Motherhood has been a blessing to my music; it has been a blessing to me. It has been a blessing to everything surrounding me”, she concluded.