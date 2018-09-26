Western Marine Command:Nigeria Customs impounds Indian Hemp, others worth N81m

By Godfrey Bivbere & Abigail Ezenwafor

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has impounded 806 Indian hemp (wraps of cannabis); over 15,000 kegs of 30 litres each of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) totaling 450,000 litres and 800 bags of 50 kilograms foreign parboiled rice with a Duty Paid Value, DPV of N81 million in one month.

Disclosing this in Lagos, the new Nigeria Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Command, Benjamin Binga, said while the cannabis was seized along Badagry creeks, the others items were impounded by officer and men of the Command along Idioroko axis and Yekeme areas of the Lagos waters.

He warned smugglers to desist from using the waters for their illicit act as officers and men of the Nigeria custons Command have been trained on the new tricky introduced by them in perpetrating their act.

The Customs boss commended those who have helped by providing the necessary information with which the seizures were made and called on other with useful information to vial his officers and men to enable them work better.

He said the seized PMS have since been sold on auction to the general public and some security agencies.