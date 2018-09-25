We’re still being kidnapped, Igbo traders in C’River cry out

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR- LEADER of Igbo community in Cross River State, Chief Chris Nonso, has said that abduction of Igbo businessmen by money-making kidnappers had not abated in the state.

Chief Nonso, who led a delegation of Igbo residents on a courtesy visit to former Minister of Culture, Tourism and Orientation and All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, High Chief Edem Duke, in Calabar, Cross River State, wondered why kidnappers would not leave his kinsmen alone.

“Some of our businesses are almost on the verge of collapse, a situation which has forced some of our brothers to relocate to other states.

“We know that politicians hardly keep to whatever promises they make, but for the fact that we have known you in the last 21 years, and have not found you wanting, we take you by your words,” the Igbo leader told the APC governorship aspirant.

He called on the People’s Democratic Party, PDP administration led by Governor Ben Ayade to rise up to the challenge and rescue the Igbos, otherwise they were prepared to relocate to other states for safety.

Nonso stated that several Igbo people had been kidnapped and made to pay huge ransoms though the menace had been reduced, but pockets of kidnapping were on-going.

Time to guarantee safety of Igbos

Responding, the aspirant said: “The time has come when all Igbo businessmen in the state should be given maximum protection to put an end to the incessant kidnapping of Igbos residing in Calabar and beyond.

“Your contributions are immeasurable. And I as a businessman and a past president of the Calabar Chambers of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture, I understand and recognise the challenges that you face in your business.

“I want you to know that there is an aspirant that has your interest at heart. An interest that will secure your businesses, an interest that will secure your safety, an interest that will ensure that your children grow within this environment and become shining example to others.

“As a people who have been making tremendous contributions towards the economic advancement of Cross River, I will do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that life and property of Igbos is given maximum protection and attention,” he assured.