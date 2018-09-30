We‘ll return Buhari to Aso rock in 2019 – Bus Conductors

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA-One of the affiliate of Buhari Campaign Organization, the Bus conductors Association of Nigeria, BCAN, has back the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, said they are in a hurry to see him return to Aso Rock.

National Liaison officer of BCAN, Mr. Isreal Adeshola stated this yesterday in Okene, headquarters of Kogi central senatorial district, at the inauguration of the Kogi State Liaison officer and executives of the association.

Adeshola hinged their decision to back the second bid of the President on their quest to ensure that future generation of Nigeria are secured and preserved. A step he said Buhari has shown competence to achieve.

He said, “Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) of Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) is deeply and passionately committed to ensuring that the quality of life of Nigerians and indeed our future generation is secured and preserved.

And the only way to achieve this is for us to collectively ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari returns in 2019. We want all our children, regardless of race, creed or circumstances to be given opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“Our task therefore is to make this possible through our votes. I want to assure you that by casting our votes for president Muhammadu Buhari and APC, our children will have a guaranteed future and a promising tomorrow.

“For avoidance of doubt, may I make it categorically clear that our advocacy for the rerun of President Buhari is borne out of our conviction that the interest of our future generation will be secured and assured under his leadership. We are not just advocating for the return of Mr. President, but we are indeed clamoring for good governance, selfless service to the motherland, purposeful and transparent leadership, foisted on integrity and sincerity.”

Adeshola said Buhari meant well for the country and committed to ensure Nigeria attained greater height, urged Nigerians to give him another chance.

The organization also eulogised her members across the country for participating actively in the A.P.C. Presidential Primary Election held on Friday.

Adeshola said it was noteworthy that Presidet Muhammadu Buhari was returned as the party’s presidential candidate unopposed.

Kogi State Liaison officer of the association, Mrs. Felicia Unoiza said the organization will delivered the state for Buhari in 2019, “We have set in motion machinery for the return of this great visionary and selfless individual whom intention is set to move our country Nigeria to greater height.

“We in BCAN believe in President Muhammadu Buhari. We have faith in APC, that is why we have collectively resolved to support the Buhari Campaign Organization, and come 2019, we shall sing songs of victory.”