We will not accept rigging, go with your phones, cameras; Secondus tells Osun PDP members

Ongoing Osun Mega Rally: “You must defend and protect your vote, otherwise they will steal your vote. Don’t allow them to do what they did to us in Ekiti state” – @atiku to Osun electorates pic.twitter.com/n2KR1UpxhO — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 19, 2018

Ongoing Osun Mega Rally: “Yesterday, some people came here and told Osun people to vote for performance, what kind of performance when you cannot pay workers salary for months? Is that performance? Noooo. Otito” – @bukolasaraki pic.twitter.com/IreTMwqDxO — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 19, 2018

Ongoing Osun Mega Rally: “On our way from Ibadan to Osogbo, all the roads have collapsed under the @OfficialAPCNg government of @raufaregbesola. If you vote for @IsiakaAdeleke1, he will restore good governance in Osun State”- @UcheSecondus — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 19, 2018

Ongoing Osun Mega Rally: “We will not accept rigging in Osun State. Go with your phones and your cameras, don’t allow them to rig you as they did in Ekiti state. Vote and defend your votes” @UcheSecondus — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 19, 2018