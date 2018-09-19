Breaking News
We will not accept rigging, go with your phones, cameras; Secondus tells Osun PDP members

5:38 pm

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP Chairman Uche Secondus has said that the party will not accept rigging in Osun State just as he called on the people to go with their phones and cameras to the polling booths saying “We will not accept rigging in Osun State. Go with your phones and your cameras, don’t allow them to rig you as they did in Ekiti state. Vote and defend your votes”


