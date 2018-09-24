‘We want Wilder’: Anthony Joshua’s camp

NO sooner had Anthony Joshua brutally dispatched another pretender to his heavyweight titles than attention turned to who the British/Nigerian fighter would face next as he seeks to clean up boxing’s most glamorous division.

An eagerly anticipated fight on December 1 will go a long way to clearing that up.

Deontay Wilder, the WBC champion, is scheduled to take on Tyson Fury, the former champion before drug and health issues got in the way, somewhere in Las Vegas. It’s a fight between two unbeaten heavyweights who represent the biggest threat to Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO belt-holder, and could provide his next opponent.

Joshua, now with a 22-0 record after toughing out a victory over Alexander Povetkin in front of 80,000 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, said he isn’t bothered who wins out of Wilder and Fury. In fact, he even suggested he won’t even watch it. His promoter has other ideas, however.‘We want Wilder,’ Eddie Hearn said.