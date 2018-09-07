We don’t have ladders, DISCO staff reply consumers over poor power supply

By Priscilla Eshimamah

Electricity consumers in Awoyaya area in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, have bemoaned the poor power supply to the community in the last few days, which has compounded their socio-economic situations.

This came as Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, attributed inadequate materials such as ladders to commence repair.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Old Container area of Awoyaya in Ibeju Lekki, Mr. Ayo described the electricity supply in the area as disappointing, lamenting that “electricity supply here is frustrating.

“For the past weeks, we have been forced to live in darkness without any explanation. We believe the transformer is bad and in need of replacement, else the problem will be far from over if repaired again.”

Meanwhile, an effort to reach the company’s Corporate Communica-tions General Manager, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, was not possible at press time.