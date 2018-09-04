We didn’t complain over rail infrastructure, PIGB delay — NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has debunked the sensational headlines reported in some newspapers last week to the effect that the Board has queried the infrastructural development in the rail sector and delayed passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB).

The Board’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dr. Ginah O. Ginah who represented the Executive Secretary at one-day sensitization seminar on “Local Content Development in Shipping, Oil and Gas Logistics Operation in Nigeria,” organized by Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) recently in Lagos, said it is absurd to ascribe such story to an agency of government established by law to be at the forefront of local content development.

Dr. Ginah said he was shocked and embarrassed by the publication and wishes to categorically reject and refute the story as complete misrepresentation. He declared the entire reportage as replete inaccuracies and conjectures

Specifically, the GM Corporate Communications said that the Federal Government’s focus on rail projects abandoned for three decades are impactful and will catalyze commerce across the country and enhance the revamping of the steel industry, which will in turn accelerate local content performance in the oil and gas industry and linkage sectors.

He said that participants at the seminar agree that there is need for all to quicken the passage of all the Petroleum Industry Bills, not just the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) as to spur more investments.

He reiterated that NCDMB is determined to collaborate with other stakeholders, including NIMASA to implement and enforce the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act for the benefit of Nigeria and all Nigerians.

He affirmed that the Board has continued to enjoy excellent support from the highest level of government under President MohammaduBuhari , which has enabled the agency to discharge of its mandate.