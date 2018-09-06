Villagers flee as flood submerges Delta communities

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—RESIDENTS of Aika and Abala-Oshimili, coastal communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, have fled their homes, as flood has submerged their houses.

Vanguard gathered that farmlands and farm produce have also been destroyed by the flood, which started on Monday, as River Niger overflowed its banks.

An indigene of Aika community, Mr. David Olisa, told Vanguard: “People are leaving for their relatives’ homes in other communities.

“People are going through Asaba to charter speed boats from Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State to Aika and then take their relatives back to Atani before going back to Asaba.

“The water current is very high and with the way it is going, things will get worse in the next few days.”

Another indigene, Mr. Daniel Ogiriki, expressed fears that more communities in the council area are likely to be affected.

While calling on the state government to come to the aid of the victims, he stressed the need for other communities along the Niger to at alerted.