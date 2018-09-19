Video: Vote out govt. that can’t pay salaries, Saraki tells Osun electorate

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday in Osogbo, canvassed support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

Saraki, who is the National Chairman of the Campaign Council for Osun election, urged residents of the state to vote for PDP during the poll.

He said it was painful that APC-led administartion in the state could not pay workers’ salaries for three years. Saraki said he was optimistic that Adeleke would win the election and put an end to the suffering of the people in the state.

“This election is about the people of Osun and they must send the message that government that cannot pay workers’ salaries should be sent packing, ” he said.