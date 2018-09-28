Video: NAF aircraft crash

Fear has gripped Abuja residents following the crash of two aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force.

Nigerian Airforce confirmed that two of its aircraft taking part in rehearsals for Nigeria’s 58 independence anniversary crashed in Abuja on Friday.

The crash occurred around the MPAPE Hill between Maitama and Katampe districts on Friday morning.

Details of what caused the crash could not be immediately ascertained as the NAF moved to the site.

However, NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed that there was an ‘incident’ involving two NAF aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th

Independence Day Celebrations.

“Details will be communicated later. Thank you,” Daramola said.

It was not also clear if there were casualties.