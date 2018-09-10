Uproar in Kogi PDP over rumoured plan by Saraki to manipulate delegates list

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – There has been uproar in Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party collation centre as the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has been accused of having given instruction to the Electoral panel sent from PDP National headquarters to manipulate the results brought from the fields from Kogi West Senatorial District in favour of Senator Dino Melaiye.



It would be recalled that the PDP held it ward congresses to pick three adhoc delegates on Saturday.

Present at the coalition centre in Hope Confluence Hotel, report has it that the entry of returned delegates for the Centred and East is ongoing smoothly, with that of Kogi West said to be having challenge, caused by the interference of the Senate President, to favor Dino Melaye.

Senator Dino Melaye Party sources disclosed did not show up at all for the Ward Congress, but the Senate President is alleged to have directed the panel to help include some names in favor of the Kogi West Senator.

The Chairman of the Kogi Electoral panel who is from Kwara state, is said to be making fruitless efforts to include the names of the Senator’s who were not present at the Ward Congresses.

However, party officials of PDP in Kogi State have vowed to resist the manipulations and instructions from Senate President saying the impunity must not be allowed.