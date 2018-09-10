UNPAID ARREARS: LASUTH medical consultants to embark on three days warning strike

By Chioma Obinna

IN what seems like a season of industrial disharmony at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, the highest cadre of medical doctors under the auspices of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, weekend, threatened to commence another three days warning strike over nine months unpaid arrears of the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale, CONMESS, to some of their members.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman, LASUTH MDCAN, Dr. Adebayo Adekunle, who announced that the three days warning strike will commence at 8:00am on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, regretted that nine months after the approval of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, an agency of the state government has continued to flout the order.

Adekunle, who alleged marginalization of the group of doctors, who he explained comprised two-third of medical consultants in the tertiary institution, said: “Governor Amobde graciously approved the implementation of corrected CONMESS in January, 2018, for all the doctors employed under Lagos State government but nine months down the line, a segment of doctors have been left out of the payment arrangement while other members have been enjoying corrected CONMESS.’’

Hononorary consultants are medical consultants that offer clinical services to the hospital but also teach at the Lagos State University College of Medicine, LASUCOM .