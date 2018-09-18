Unilever targets 2m children for improved hygiene practices

By Chioma Obinna

Unilever, Nigeria is targeting 2 million children for improved hygiene practices through its health soap brand, Lifebuoy.

Making this known during the re-launch of the soap in Lagos, Unilever also unveiled a renowned Afro-pop singer-songwriter, Omawumi Megbele, as its new ambassador.

Also, through its partnership with NGOs, Lifebuoy’s ‘Help a Child Reach 5’ global campaign will advance critical hygiene interventions such as handwashing with soap to address child mortality due to preventable diseases in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Category Manager, Skin Cleansing, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Osato Evbuomwan, said: “Private corporations can play important roles in impacting the survival of the society, and through the Lifebuoy brand, Unilever is absolutely committed to changing the hygiene behaviour of a billion people worldwide by 2020.

With strategic partnerships, we can expand programmes to drive lasting and impactful change within Nigerian communities”.

In his keynote address, the Deputy Director, Co-curricular Department, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Ogunlamoye Ayodeji noted that the growth of the nation depends solely on education of the majority of the people, regretting that not many are willing to apply their knowledge for the benefit of the nation.

“Since we recognise this challenge, the state government is working in line with Lifebuoy’s ‘Help a Child Reach 5’ initiative – an endeavour which addresses the mortality rate of children under 5”.

On her part, Lifebuoy’s newest brand ambassador, Omawumi Megbele said, “As a mother of two young children, I simply cannot imagine losing them to preventable infections.

It is a shame that hundreds of thousands of Nigerian children die before their fifth birthday each year, so we have to take further steps to address this issue. I’m thrilled to partner with Lifebuoy to empower parents with the lifesaving message of handwashing with soap”.