Ufuoma Mcdermott’s new movie ‘What Just Happened’ hits cinemas

By ayo onikoyi

Talented actress and filmmaker, Ufuoma Mcdermott is all set to show the world her latest movie, ‘What Just Happened’ starting yesterday, Friday, September 14 in all cinemas nationwide.

After a successful cinema run with her last movie ‘Christmas is Coming’, Ufuoma McDermott is about to thrill the audience to a fantastic comedy movie titled ‘What Just Happened’. Just like Christmas is Coming, ‘What Just Happened’ parades arrays of talented actors and comedians.

With Ufuoma playing the lead role, What Just Happened features actors such as Afeez Oyetoro, Segun Arinze, Toyin Abraham, Mc Abbey, Funny Bone, Mike Ezuruonye, among others.

The movie tells the story of a disgruntled professor who goes in search of a man. She takes up her brother’s offer for the position of a visiting lecturer at the University of Ibadan. So, what should have been a one-hour journey from Lagos to Ibadan ends up being a disaster. Partly, (this was) as a result of her high-handedness and selfishness. The entire movie is a testimony, which is being recounted in church.