Uduaghan donates relief materials, empathises with flood victims

By Akpokona Omafuaire

REPRIEVE came the way of Isoko flood victims as Delta South All Progressives Senatorial hopeful, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan made personal donation of food items worth several millions of naira at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camp in Emede, Isoko South Council Area.

The immediate past governor then called on well meaning Nigerians, religious bodies, international agencies amongst others to assist with the rehabilitation of the IDPs in Nigeria particularly Delta State.

Uduaghan made the call Thursday, after he visited many flooded communities in Delta State.

He noted that the purpose of his visit was to draw attention to the plight of the victims.

“What I have come out here to do today is to ensure that people know that this kind of situation is on ground, it is to draw attention of our people to the seriousness of the flooding situation in Delta and other places today, and that people should empathize with those that are affected and try as much as possible to do one thing or the other to alleviate their situation.

“But you see, we cannot leave everything for the government alone to do. These people, need psychological support, physical support,and all sorts of support, even spiritual support .

“So, we must as a people who God has placed in various positions and who are not affected by this kind of situation to assist them go through the situation. It is not easy to be displaced from your house or home.

Uduaghan regretted that some of the IDPs have bluntly refused to move into the camps for various reasons such as emotional attachment to their homes, and were still harvesting their farm produce, especially cassava amongst others. He predicted that this year’s flood may be worse than 2012 as water levels were still rising.