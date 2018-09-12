U17 AFCON qualifiers: It’s do or die for Eaglets, Ugbade vows

Golden Eaglets assistant coach, Nduka Ugbade said the semi-final clash with Niger Republic hosts of the zonal 2019 U17 AFCON will be a must win for the resurgent Nigeria lads.

The Eaglets, after surviving an MRI scan ‘defeat’, a 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso made a come back by routing Cote d’ Ivoire 5-1 and according to Ngbade, the Eaglets need to win the game as a pay back to Niger who denied them a passage to the 2017 FIFA World Cup.

“We’re beaten by Niger (2017 U17 AFCON qualifiers).

“We will do battle against them again no matter the situation.”

Tomorrow’s match will be one between the solid defence of Niger, who have yet to concede a goal thus far, and the rampant Eaglets attack, who have netted seven goals.

The first semi-final will be between Group A winners Ghana against Cote d’Ivoire, who fought back from a 5-1 loss to Nigeria to beat Burkina Faso 3-0.

The winners of the WAFU Zone B will represent the zone at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.