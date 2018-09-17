U17 AFCON: NFF to give Eaglets top class preparations

After picking the sole ticket from the West Africa zone for the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick said the Golden Eaglets will be given adequate preparations, so that they can win the tournament in Tanzania next year.

Pinnick added that the federation was pleased with the exploit of the team during the qualification campaign in Niger Republic, despite losing major players to MRI test and starting on a losing note to Cote d’ Ivoire in the first match. The Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalty shootout on Saturday night to win the ticket.

Samson Tijani emerged as the Most Valuable Player, while Olakunle Olusegun was top scorer with four goals.

“What we have now is a bunch of players that are truly young and with a bright future.

“ For us in the federation, we have resolved to treat them like Super Eagles right from this stage.

“We want them to be in the right mental and psychological mood as they grow up. The same way we prepared the Eagles for the World Cup in Russia is the way we are going to prepare them for Tanzania. “We are looking beyond Tanzania. We are looking at the future and this is the time to begin to psyche up these kids,” Amaju said.

He said the Eaglets will tour Qatar and Jordan before going to the tournament in Tanzania.