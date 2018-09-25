Two drown as flood sacks over 30 Rivers communities

…As skin diseases hit community

By Festus Ahon, Egufe Yafugborhi, Davies Iheamnachor

PORT-HARCOURT—NO fewer than two people have been reported killed as flood waters have sacked over 30 communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area, AWELGA, of Rivers State.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the council, Hope Ikiriko, has lamented that the area had been abandoned by the Federal Government.

Also, Rivers State Government has commenced the demolition of alleged illegal structures on Shell right of way in Obi Akpor Local Government Area of the state, to check the flooding the area.

Similarly, the member representing Aniocha South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Angela Nwaka has urged the Federal Government and International Community to assist the Delta State Government in tackling the challenges posed by the ravaging flood in some parts of the state.

Speaking while presenting relief materials to flood victims in the constituency at Ewulu Grammar School, Ewulu, where they are presently accommodated, Nwaka lamented that the flood has continued to rise thereby, displacing more people from their various communities.

Nwaka, who presented bags of rice, beans, some tubers of yam, palm oil among other food items, commended the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for taking proactive measures in ensuring that flood victims are properly catered for across the state by providing necessary facilities and logistics.

Also, Chairman of Warri North LGA, Delta State, Aduge Okorodudu, has expressed concern over the disastrous flooding of several communities in the council, resulting in the loss of property running into billions of naira and displacement of indigenes.

Some of the communities affected by the flood disaster include: Tsekelewu, Opuama, Jakpa, Ebrohimi, Udo, Tisun, Ogheye 1 & 2, Ugbege, Ekekporo, Ebokiti, Eghoro, Kpokugbene, Ogbudugbudu, Ogbinbiri, Ureju, etc.

The chairman has dispatched a high level eight-man team of senior council staff headed by the Head of Personnel Management, HPM, Douglas Akambe, assisted by the Head of Environment, HOD, Olayemi Tseke, to carry out on the spot assessment of the ravaged communities and make recommendation to the council for necessary action.

Meanwhile, in Ahoada West council of Rivers State, some of the communities already submerged include Okarki, Okparaki, Ikeodi, Kumusha Ugovia, Udoda, Ogbogolo clan, Oruoma, Mbiama and Akinima, JK 1, 2,3 and 4.

Ikiriko, who visited some of the affected communities yesterday, with relief materials, disclosed that two people drowned in the area.

He called on the Federal Government to declare emergency on the flood situation in AWELGA, adding that the council had lost count of the number of displaced persons in the incident.

He said: “We are in the midst of the flooding. In this communiy, over 40 buildings are already submerged. Communities now affected by the flood are above 30. We are living in fear . The report I got is that two people have drowned in the flood.”