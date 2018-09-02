Turkish Airlines brings smiles to orphans

In its bid to put smiles on the faces of orphans in Nigeria, a non governmental organisation, Orphanage Care and Support Foundation in collaboration with Turkish Airlines organised an elaborate Sallah party for more than 300 orphans in Kaduna.

The Sallah party which was sponsored by Turkish Airlines had dignitaries including Nafisat Mohammed, a representative from Turkish Airlines and Jamila Thompson Abdulkadri, the Executive Director of Orphanage Care and Support Foundation.

According to the management of Turkish Airlines, its aim is to bring succour to orphans in need especially at the moment of Sallah celebration so they don’t feel forgotten and have a sense of belonging.

The event, which held in Kaduna, featured Islamic recitation, choreography, drama, dancing among others to make the children feel happy. Representative of Turkish Airline, Nafisat Mohammed said Turkish Airline management is keen to brighten up lives of the orphans and help put a smile on their faces this festive season and always.

“Turkish Airline management as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has decided to support less privileged children to see that no child is left behind. We have been doing this for many years now and we will continue to support less privileged children in the society especially at the festive period”, she said.

Executive Director of Orphanage Care and Support Foundation Jamila Thompson Abdulkadri, stated that her organization develop projects with local partners of orphanage homes and tackle the root cause of child poverty in their community. “We partner with orphanages that understand the community needs especially some of the community that lack capacity to provide their innovative solutions. We strengthen the capacity of our partners by pursuing funding opportunities and ensuring they are able to effectively and efficiently use those funds properly. We come together with a vision of a better World for our orphans and vulnerable children.

Abdulkadri noted that her NGO, creates real and lasting change in children’s lives by tackling the root cause of their poverty. We focus on orphans and vulnerable children living in poverty, facing abuse, abandon, violence and discrimination.

“We tackle the physical, educational and emotional barriers to a child’s development and create strong family and community support structure. We want a world where no child has to live or work in the street. We may not change the world but we will change the world of children we work with”, she said.