Tula monarch tasks devt union officials on synergy

His Royal Highness, Mai Tula, Dr. Abubakar Buba Atare II, the traditional ruler of Tula, Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State, has called on the newly-elected officials of Tula Community Development Association, TCDA, to partner with the traditional council and work in synergy for the good of the chiefdom.

Mai Tula made the call at the swearing in of the TCDA national officials at his palace, while also urging the outgoing officials to support the incoming ones where necessary, so they can consolidate on achieve-ments recorded so far.

Giving the history of Tula chiefdom, the monarch appreciated the Minister of State, Power; dignitaries, traditional rulers, sons and daughters of Tula, and the organising committee for a job well done.