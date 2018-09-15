Trump taunts US media over Obama error

American President Donald Trump, never allowing any opportunity to slip to punch his traducers, taunted the media on Saturday over their silence over a verbal slip by former President Barack Obama.

Google checks showed that President Trump was referencing an Obama slip that was made about 10 years ago. It is strange that the 10 year-old slip-of-tongue should be a talking point now.

On a campaign trip to Beaverton, Oregon, in May 2008, an obviously tired Barack Obama mistakenly told a crowd that over the course of the long campaign he had been to fifty-seven states in the U.S., with one left to go:

“… it is just wonderful to be back in Oregon, and over the last 15 months we’ve traveled to every corner of the United States. I’ve now been in fifty …. seven states? I think one left to go. One left to go. Alaska and Hawaii, I was not allowed to go to even though I really wanted to visit but my staff would not justify it.”

In reality America has 50 states and two districts in Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

Since the media have ignored the slip of tongue by Obama, Trump, usually the butt of attack by the media weighed in , saying if he had committed the same error, the media would have slain him.