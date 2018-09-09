Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun

A motorcyclist was on Sunday morning crushed to death by a hit-and-run truck driver around Van Milk roundabout on Iloawela road in Ogun.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred around 12:59 a.m. and that it involved an unidentified truck and a red Boxer Motorcycle with registration number ABG 973 QB.

He said that the accident was caused by dangerous riding by the motorcyclist and also excessive speeding on the part of the truck driver.

“The truck hit the motorcycle and in the process ,the rider died on the spot while two other passengers sustained injuries,” he said.

The public relations officer said the injured persons were taken to Ifo General Hospital, while the deceased’s body was deposited at the mogue of the same hospital.

