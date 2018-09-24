Tourism, a vehicle for promoting gender equality — LCCI

By Naomi Uzor

THE Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said if a strong gender perspective is integrated into planning and implementation processes, tourism can be harnessed as a vehicle for promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment at the household, community, national and global levels.

Disclosing this at the 4th Business Luncheon of the LCCI Women Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, tagged “Repositioning Women in the Tourism Value Chain”, the president of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase said additionally,greater gender perspective equality will contribute to the overall quality across all aspects of the industry.

“In the last few decades, the tourism industry has witnessed remarkable growth and as a labour intensive industry, it has impacted significantly on job creation in the Nigerian economy. Tourism presents a wide range of income generation opportunities for women in both formal and informal employment”

“Tourism jobs are often flexible and can be carried out at different locations such as workplace, community, and household. Additionally, tourism creates a wide range of opportunities for women through the extensive range of value chains it creates in the economy.

However, we need to do a lot more to promote domestic tourism. We should appreciate what we have and patronize our tourism assets” he stressed.

The Chairperson LCCI Women Group, Mrs Olajumoke Fashanu, disclosed that the group is a vibrant organ of the chamber whose main objective is to promote the interest of women in business and the arrangements of programmes on women empowerment, networking with women organisations at the state, federal and international levels.

She said the luncheon’s theme is very apt especially at a time like this when tourism is becoming more and more a vital part of the Nigerian economy with the rapid expansion and growth of the hospitality sector, hence the need of repositioning women in the value chain of this vibrant industry.