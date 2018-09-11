Tony Nwulu picks UPP nomination form for IMO guber

The young lawmaker representing Oshodi Isolo federal constituency, Hon Tony Nwulu has finally made known his intention to lead the people of Imo State out of what he called political disadvantaged.

Bearing the last minute rush in line with electoral guidelines as amended, the sponsor of *Not Too Young To Run” law, Hon. Tony Nwulu obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms under the platform of United Peoples Party (UPP) to vie for the governorship position in Imo State come next election in 2019.

Chief Nwulu while briefing news at the national Secretariat of UPP in Abuja, retreated his determination to bring about the needed people oriented leadership that has eluded Imo State especially since the reign of governor Rochas Okorocha.

The Ezinihitte Mbaise born House of Representative member representing Oshodi Isolo II in the lower chamber of the National Assembly his comments made it clear that the process of returning Imo state to greatness has started and will be sustained to ensure victory in 2019.

He noted that today, Imo state is faced with many challenges hence the need to be united in their stance and face up to difficulties with fortitude and determination to respond to differences with an inclusive attitude.

In his Instagram page, Hon Nwulu stated: “The journey towards liberating Imolites and restoring our pride of existence has just begun in earnest. I seek your prayers in your daily devotion and your supports. There shall be indeed showers of blessings; seasons refreshing; precious reviving and sound of abundance when we assume office.

I bring message of hope to the unemployed youths, to the deprived pensioners and the oppressed people of Imo State. I am confident that together we will emerge victorious. We are one people, one destiny. With eyes fixed on the horizon and God’s grace upon us, we shall carry on this great task of rebuilding Imo state and deliver it safely to future generation. Thank you, God bless you and bless Imo State.”