Tinubu needs King Solomon wisdom on Ambode – Evah

By Tony Nwankwo

National Coordinator, Ijaw Monitoring Group, (IMG), Comrade Joseph Evah, has urged the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to handle with diplomacy the frosty relationship between him and Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State as the latter seeks second term to prevent the problem from having a boomerang effect on the political fortunes of APC in the state.

In a statement, Evah said: “In the last few years of the APC presidency, Tinubu has faced frustrations from his party men but Ambode stood by him. All the APC governors avoided Tinubu except Ambode and Governor Aregbesola of Osun State.

So, now that Tinubu is back in power in the party, Tinubu should do his home work to find out whether Ambode did not really perform. Evidence on ground shows that Ambode performed creditably and added value to APC in Lagos.

Therefore, he needs to apply the wisdom of biblical King Solomon to avoid using his own hand to destroy his handiwork in Lagos”.