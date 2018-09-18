Tin Can Customs rakes in N31.8bn in August

By Godfrey Bivbere

Tin Can Island Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has generated N31.8 billion revenue in last month as against N28.6 billion collected during the corresponding period of 2017, representing an 11.2 percent growth.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, Comptroller Musa Baba Abdullahi, said the increase in the Command’s revenue collection is due to the dedication and hard work of the officers and men.

Abdullahi also harped on the need for stakeholders to build effective partnership by supporting and enforcing the fiscal policies of the Federal Government in terms of trade, while reiterating his commitment to reward compliant declarants as well as sanction those that are not compliant.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Uche Ejesieme, noted that the Command has trained some members of the Association of Nigeria Customs Licence Agents, ANCLA, earlier this month on “End User Certificate (EUC) documentation guideline and requirement” as a means of improving trade facilitation.

CAC emphasized the importance of EUC as a regulatory document and urged Importers/ and or their Agents to ensure strict compliance with the processes and procedures in the interest of National Security.