Tin Can 11 Command declared N1.020bn in August

The Tin Can 11 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has declared a total revenue collection of N1,020 billion for the month of August, 2018 despite business degradation, which indicated it recorded 71.3% of the total monthly target.

A statistical report from the office of the Public Relations Officer, Farouk A.S shows that in the same corresponding period of 2017, the Tin Can 11 Command, generated a total sum of N1.7 billion, this however indicates a drop of N687 million.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, Lami Wushishi, while disclosing her monthly report to the media said that, within the period under her supervision, every necessary revenue leakages and loopholes had be blocked.

She charged the officers and men to show total commitment, resilience, dedication in accommodating freight forwarders, as well as brace up to ensure that the Command meets its revenue target.