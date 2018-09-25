Tiger is back with a bang

TIGER WOODS’ MEMORABLE comeback win has seen the 14-time Major winner surge up the world rankings, having started the season as low as 650th.

Woods held his nerve to claim a memorable victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday for his 80th career PGA Tour title, two shy of Sam Snead’s all-time record, and his first victory in 1,876 days.

It was an emotional triumph as the 42-year-old fought back tears before making the final putt to become a champion once again after once fearing he might never play again.

Ahead of this week’s Ryder Cup in Paris, Woods has now climbed back inside the world’s top 20 to the number 13 berth, his highest ranking since 2014.