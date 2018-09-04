Three Major things to consider while applying for Job

My experience working for a recruitment agency has helped me to outline few reasons why recruiters don’t usually call job seekers when they apply for a job.

There are several things to consider while applying for a job

1. Qualification:

As a job seeker, you need to make sure that you meet the requirements for the job you are applying for;

Major job requirements and qualifications include your certificate, years of experience, job experience etc. Sometimes when they request for 10 years of experience, you don’t apply with 6 months experience hoping to be called when you do not meet the job requirement. Do things rights, else you are not likely be called. That is just the bitter truth. Make sure you meet the job requirements before you apply.

2. Your CV.

Your CV tells a lot about you. I would advise you have different templates for the job you are applying for. Don’t just copy other people’s CVs and change their names to yours. Do not use the same CV you used to apply for HSE supervisor in applying for HSE officer. On your CV, outline your experiences, qualifications, and make it detailed.

3. Location:

Your location is very important when applying for a job. Recruiters considers it a lot, e.g. You stay in Aba and you are applying for 50,000 naira job in Victoria Island, Lagos. Recruiters will rather considers people in Lagos first while sieving CV’s