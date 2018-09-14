Lauretta Onochie aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the weaklings who would have given Buhari a contest dumped the All Progressives Congress APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
She said this on her Twitter handle on Friday saying ‘2019: Buhari afraid of Presidential primary–PDP’
‘The weaklings who would have given President Buhari a contest were afraid so jumped into the PDP.’
‘Some of them have looted over the years to make them richer than Nigeria PDP is unsuccessfully working on a consensus
Jealousy!
NEWS-
2019: Buhari afraid of Presidential primary–PDP
The weaklings who would have given President Buhari a contest were afraid so jumped into the PDP.
Some of them have looted over the years to make them richer than Nigeria
PDP is unsuccessfully working on a consensus
Jealousy! pic.twitter.com/fLUv5ZsLOM
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) September 14, 2018