Lauretta Onochie aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the weaklings who would have given Buhari a contest dumped the All Progressives Congress APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

She said this on her Twitter handle on Friday saying ‘2019: Buhari afraid of Presidential primary–PDP’

‘The weaklings who would have given President Buhari a contest were afraid so jumped into the PDP.’

‘Some of them have looted over the years to make them richer than Nigeria PDP is unsuccessfully working on a consensus

Jealousy!

