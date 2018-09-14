Breaking News
‘The weaklings who would have given Buhari a contest’

Lauretta Onochie aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the weaklings who would have given Buhari a contest dumped the All Progressives Congress APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

PDP presidental candidates

She said this on her Twitter handle on Friday saying ‘2019: Buhari afraid of Presidential primary–PDP’

‘The weaklings who would have given President Buhari a contest were afraid so jumped into the PDP.’

‘Some of them have looted over the years to make them richer than Nigeria PDP is unsuccessfully working on a consensus
