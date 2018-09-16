The joke is on you, Toke Makinwa fires critics

By Ayo Onikoyi

Perhaps, no Nigerian celebrity has been under attack more than media personality, Toke Makinwa, who recently made a major buzz with her book “On Becoming”. While she had remained relatively quiet in spite of many swipes thrown her way, it appears she had about had enough of trolls and critics who invade her page, giving them a piece of her mind.

“If you are out in these streets knocking people hustling, criticising and calling people out, just make sure there’s enough going on your life. Make sure your shot is tight and you are actually getting ahead. In short, let’s see your work and be inspired too because if you are an empty barrel, the joke is on you,” she wrote.

“At least the people you call out are trying to do something with what God has given them. It might not be perfect yet but everything is worth discussing, most especially when you need all the help you can get. Have a burger, drink water and focus on your troubles,” she added.

Toke Makinwa has been battling criticisms since her three-year old marriage to Maje Ayida crashed. She has also been grilled over her going for plastic surgery to enhance her looks, including her butt implants.

When she went nude to promote a cosmetics line recently, it was another war for her as she was called many unprintable names by some of her over two million followers.