Breaking: APC shifts presidential primary

On 9:51 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

The All Progressives Congress has shifted the presidential direct primary election earlier scheduled for Tuesday September 25th, to Thursday September 27th.

President Buhari presenting the Party Flag to Osun APC Gubernatorial Candidate Gboyega Oyetola accompanied by other party leaders during the Grand Finale of APC Gubernatorial Campaign Rally in Osun State on 18th Sep 2018

The party announced the shift in a statement today.

It urged all duly registered party members to collect their permanent membership cards from their respective wards.

It was the second time in one week that the party would alter its primary election timetable.

Last week, the organising secretary Emma Ibediro announced a revised timetable for the conduct of all the party’s primaries ahead of February 2019 general elections, as approved by the National Working Committee.

The 2018 primaries would be held as follows:

Governorship Primaries – September 29, 2018.

Senate Primaries – October 2, 2018.

House of Representatives Primaries – October 3, 2018.

State House of Assembly Primaries – October 4, 2018.

Presidential National Convention – October 6, 2018.


