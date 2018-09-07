Technovation: Air Peace hails, rewards victorious Anambra students with free tickets

Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace has congratulated five Anambra State students and their teachers on emerging victorious in the recent Technology challenge held in the United States, honouring them with free return Owerri-Abuja tickets to facilitate their visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The five Anambra students from Regina Pacies Secondary School, Onitsha represented Nigeria and Africa at the World Technovation Challenge in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco, United States and defeated Spain, USA, Turkey, Uzbekistan and China to lift the gold medal in the contest.

They were billed for a reception by the Federal Government at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday in company with Miracle Igboke, their mentor and Chief Executive Officer of Edufun Technik STEM, Uchenna Onwuamaegbu Ugwu and principal, Rev. Fr Vincent Ezeaka.

The girls won the technology contest with the mobile application innovation, FD-Detector they developed to assist in checking fake pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

A statement signed by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the carrier was proud of the schoolgirls’ rare feat.

The development, Air Peace insisted, was proof that its effort to develop engineering capacity in Nigeria’s aviation industry was not a misplaced venture.

“We are very proud of the feat of these young girls from Nigeria. At Air Peace, we believe that given the right environment and encouragement Nigerians will excel in all their undertakings. These girls have proved beyond a doubt that Nigerians possess everything it takes to rank among the best in the world.

“This is the motivation for the huge investment Air Peace has continued to make in the training of young Nigerians in aviation engineering. We will continue to recognise, encourage and reward excellence,” the airline said.